The Wenatchee World

Weather:

55°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Clear and Breezy then Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi51° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Monday

Hi50° Increasing Clouds

Monday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain

Tuesday

Hi49° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo38° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi52° Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo36° Slight Chance Showers

Thursday

Hi52° Mostly Sunny

Chelan-Douglas Trends | Employment by occupation of those age 16 and up

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

The occupational mix of the economy reflects the general skill set demanded in the local market. Changes in occupations over time reveal changes in the overall economic activity.

This indicator measures the share of total employment of the population, ages 16 and up in Chelan and Douglas counties, both individually and combined. This series does not track the self-employed and only refers to employed residents who both live and work in each offered jurisdiction. 

Note: This data comes from a…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 