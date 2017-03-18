Finalists named for GWATA Innovator Awards

WENATCHEE — A list of nearly three dozen nominees for GWATA’s 2017 Innovator Awards has been whittled down to 17 finalists — many of them leaders in the region’s tech industries.

The Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance announced the finalists Thursday, two weeks ahead of the group’s annual Innovator Awards Luncheon. The event will start at noon March 30 at the Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave.

Keynote speakers at the luncheon will be a panel of three outdoor…