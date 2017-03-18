The Wenatchee World

Fire hits Go-Bent bike and hobby shop

by Pete O'Cain
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee bike and hobby shop was badly damaged Thursday evening by fire originating in the front of the store.

About 9:30 p.m., a fire was reported at Go-Bent Recumbent Bikes & RC Hobbies in the 1100 block of Walla Walla Avenue.

Two men were on the south side of the building running remote control equipment when they smelled smoke, said Brian Brett, assistant fire chief with Douglas County Fire District 2. When they came to the side…

