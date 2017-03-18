Gonzaga men squeak past Northwestern, reach Sweet 16

SALT LAKE CITY — Gonzaga’s game against NCAA Tournament darling Northwestern went from sleeper to classic. But the top-seeded Bulldogs held off the Wildcats just long enough to escape Salt Lake City with an 79-73 victory.

The Bulldogs made just 23-of-36 free throws, but made 7-of-10 in the final 40 seconds to preserve their lead. Killian Tillie made 5-of-6 of his free throw attempts in the game’s final minute.

Northwestern appeared overpowered through much of the first half and trailed…