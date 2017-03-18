Neighbors bemoan six waterless weeks

MALAGA — Mother of three active young boys, Michelle Cartozian hasn’t had a hot shower or done a load of laundry at her home on Cathedral Rock Road since the water main supplying their rural subdivision froze six weeks ago. As of Friday it was still frozen.

“It’s a struggle. It’s inconvenient, and it’s a lot of extra expense,” she said from her front porch. Her boys could be heard playing inside the house. “I can’t believe it’s still frozen…