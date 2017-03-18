People & Places

Congratulations

Rep. Dan Newhouse was named a congressional champion by The Corps Network. Newhouse was also named the 2017 Washington Trade Hero of the Year by the Washington Council on International Trade.

New jobs, new faces

Jessup Real Estate has recently hired three new brokers: Dawna Chase, Nadine Mathews and Roberta Schwantes.

Chauntel McFadden has recently joined the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center's mediation team. McFadden is a certified mediator.

Dane Peterson, DPT, has joined the physical therapy department at Cascade Medical Center, Leavenworth.

