The Wenatchee World

Weather:

55°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Clear and Breezy then Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi51° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Monday

Hi50° Increasing Clouds

Monday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain

Tuesday

Hi49° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo38° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi52° Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo36° Slight Chance Showers

Thursday

Hi52° Mostly Sunny

People & Places

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

Congratulations

Rep. Dan Newhouse was named a congressional champion by The Corps Network. Newhouse was also named the 2017 Washington Trade Hero of the Year by the Washington Council on International Trade.

New jobs, new faces

Jessup Real Estate has recently hired three new brokers: Dawna ChaseNadine Mathews and Roberta Schwantes.

Chauntel McFadden has recently joined the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center's mediation team. McFadden is a certified mediator.

Dane Peterson, DPT, has joined the physical therapy department at Cascade Medical Center, Leavenworth.

Tsillan Cellars…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 