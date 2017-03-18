Prep Friday: Eastmont boys soccer teams gets big road win

SPOKANE — The Eastmont Wildcats boys soccer team continued its early-season schedule onFriday when it traveled to Spokane to take on Gonzaga Prep in a nonleague showdown. The ‘Cats came out firing early, and Johan Espinoza gave Eastmont a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute off a feed from Omar Mendoza. Espinoza doubled the lead in the 62nd minute, scoring his second goal of the game off a helper from teammate Tony Leon. Eastmont went on to win, 2-0.

