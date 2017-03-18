The Wenatchee World

Weather:

39°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi58° Slight Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Clear and Breezy then Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi51° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Monday

Hi50° Partly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo35° Chance Showers

Tuesday

Hi49° Chance Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo38° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi52° Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo36° Slight Chance Showers

Prep Friday: Eastmont boys soccer teams gets big road win

by Brian DeShazoWorld sports writer
Send to Kindle
Print This

SPOKANE — The Eastmont Wildcats boys soccer team continued its early-season schedule onFriday when it traveled to Spokane to take on Gonzaga Prep in a nonleague showdown. The ‘Cats came out firing early, and Johan Espinoza gave Eastmont a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute off a feed from Omar Mendoza. Espinoza doubled the lead in the 62nd minute, scoring his second goal of the game off a helper from teammate Tony Leon. Eastmont went on to win, 2-0.

“Set…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 