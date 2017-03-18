The Wenatchee World

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Clear and Breezy then Mostly Clear

Sunday

Hi51° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Monday

Hi50° Increasing Clouds

Monday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain

Tuesday

Hi49° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo38° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi52° Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo36° Slight Chance Showers

Thursday

Hi52° Mostly Sunny

Shared work space boosts productivity, innovation

by Mike Irwin
LEAVENWORTH — Matt and Chelsey Bowen are busy folks. He's a "freelance creative" who manages an idea and marketing firm. She’s a teacher. They just built their own house. Together they run a rental company for outdoor party games.

And did we mention the baby? On the day of this interview, Matt glanced at the time and said he had to go. Pronto. “Chelsey just called and could be going into labor,” he smiled. “The baby could be on the…

