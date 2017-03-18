The Wenatchee World

Tonight

Lo30° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi51° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Monday

Hi50° Increasing Clouds

Monday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain

Tuesday

Hi49° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo38° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi52° Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo36° Slight Chance Showers

Thursday

Hi52° Mostly Sunny

Sounders return to CenturyLink to raise banner

by By Geoff BakerThe Seattle Times
Sounders forward Jordan Morris grew up on Mercer Island hoping to witness the team and other favorite local squads win a title.

So, when Morris takes the pitch at CenturyLink Field on Sunday in front of more than 40,000 fans, he expects the experience to have somewhat of a surreal quality. The team’s home opener against the New York Red Bulls will be its first game here since winning the Major League Soccer championship and many Sounders realize it will…

