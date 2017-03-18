Sounders return to CenturyLink to raise banner

Sounders forward Jordan Morris grew up on Mercer Island hoping to witness the team and other favorite local squads win a title.

So, when Morris takes the pitch at CenturyLink Field on Sunday in front of more than 40,000 fans, he expects the experience to have somewhat of a surreal quality. The team’s home opener against the New York Red Bulls will be its first game here since winning the Major League Soccer championship and many Sounders realize it will…