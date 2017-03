WENATCHEE — An apparent fuel spill along part of the Columbia River shoreline where a similar spill happened a year ago had crews out in boats and on foot Saturday trying to figure out where it was coming from.

The spill was reported at 7 p.m. Friday by people crossing the black pedestrian bridge over the Columbia noticed a sheen on the water and a strong smell of diesel, Sgt. Kent Sisson of Chelan County Emergency Management said Saturday.

The…