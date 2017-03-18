Two Basin cooperatives will merge

QUINCY — A merger has been announced for two agricultural cooperatives owned by the same international company and covering much of the same territory in the Columbia Basin.

CHS Connell Grain and CHS Sun Basin, both providers of ag products and farm services, will consolidate operations under one board of directors. The merged companies expect to operate as one business by Sept. 1.

“Customers should expect a smooth transition with little change in their day-to-day experience during this time,” said a CHS press release. A search is underway to find a general manager for the new operation.

The two CHS ag retailers served farmers in eight counties with sales of fertilizers, pesticides and other chemicals, grain seedlings and services for wheat harvesting, crop sales and financial products. Worldwide, CHS is diversified in energy, grains, feeds and foods.

Communities affected by the merger include Quincy, Royal, Moses Lake, Wheeler, Warden, Bruce, Toppenish, Kennewick and others.