The Wenatchee World

Weather:

40°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo30° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi51° Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Monday

Hi50° Increasing Clouds

Monday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain

Tuesday

Hi49° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo38° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi52° Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo36° Slight Chance Showers

Thursday

Hi52° Mostly Sunny

Wenatchee tennis team’s state returners come back swinging

by Chris Danko
Send to Kindle
Print This

With eight state-qualifying players returning to the Wenatchee varsity tennis team — four boys and four girls — the group is chock-full of veterans aching for another chance at the state tournament with a new captain at the helm. 

“I’ve surrounded myself with a dream team of coaches,” first-year head coach Cyndi Noyd said. “I’ve got people in the tennis community on the court helping the team to improve.”

The boys team placed third at the 4A state tournament last…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 