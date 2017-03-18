Wenatchee tennis team’s state returners come back swinging

With eight state-qualifying players returning to the Wenatchee varsity tennis team — four boys and four girls — the group is chock-full of veterans aching for another chance at the state tournament with a new captain at the helm.

“I’ve surrounded myself with a dream team of coaches,” first-year head coach Cyndi Noyd said. “I’ve got people in the tennis community on the court helping the team to improve.”

The boys team placed third at the 4A state tournament last…