The Wenatchee World

Weather:

42°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi50° Sunny

Tonight

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Monday

Hi48° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo35° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi49° Rain Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo38° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi52° Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo36° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi52° Slight Chance Showers

Thursday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain

A three-way deal good for Pybus

Website Staff
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

The Pybus Market is still a fledgling enterprise, yet to reach its fourth anniversary. Even so, we cannot imagine Wenatchee without it. It is so embedded in our communal hearts, a focal point of our collective lives, the tangible result of our forward thinkers, that we would go very far to ensure its future.

We would, for instance, offer Pybus a lease on the ground beneath it for $1 a year, and consider it a square deal. Well, we can…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 