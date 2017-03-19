A three-way deal good for Pybus

The Pybus Market is still a fledgling enterprise, yet to reach its fourth anniversary. Even so, we cannot imagine Wenatchee without it. It is so embedded in our communal hearts, a focal point of our collective lives, the tangible result of our forward thinkers, that we would go very far to ensure its future.

We would, for instance, offer Pybus a lease on the ground beneath it for $1 a year, and consider it a square deal. Well, we can…