George Robert John “Jack” Law

East Wenatchee, WA

George Robert John “Jack” Law of East Wenatchee, WA, joined his Heavenly

Father on March 14, 2017. Jack was born June 4, 1928, in Vermillion, Alberta,

Canada, the fifth child and only son of George and Elizabeth Law, who were

early immigrants from Ayrshire, Scotland. Sisters: Janet Roberts, Georgina

Howard, and Mary Pattison, preceded Jack in death, with Anne Smith of North

Vancouver, B.C., still living.

In 1936, the Law family relocated to Vancouver, B.C., where Jack was in school

until he graduated with a B.S. degree in Agriculture from the University of

British Columbia in 1950.

In high school, Jack developed a life-long hobby in photography and was

considered to be the school photographer. He also began dating Dorothy June

Wainewright, who was the designated school pianist for numerous assemblies and

musical activities. Their relationship became an endearing “high school

sweetheart” style of life with a God-ordained until-death-do-us-part

commitment at the very core of their life together. Jack and June were married

in Vancouver, B.C., on September 13, 1950.

Jack’s first position, as a permanent resident of the United States, was in

the poultry industry in Washington. He served in the U.S. Army in the Korean

War from March, 1952, until February 1954, primarily on active duty in the

24th AAA Gun Battalion. In spite of technical training in radar operation,

Jack served as Battery Clerk. He was decorated in the field with official high

commendations as a non-commissioned officer.

Upon return to the Seattle area following military discharge, Jack assumed a

more technical research position in the poultry industry. He obtained a M.S.

degree in 1957, from Washington State University, with a specialty in poultry

genetics and reproductive physiology. Jack and June relocated to Berkeley and

Davis, CA, where he obtained a Ph.D. degree in 1961, in genetics, with a

highly specialized study of blood groups in turkeys. With these specialties,

Jack’s career was based on technical and basic research in the poultry

industry in Iowa.

He and June became parents of John Cameron Law on January 9, 1963, and

Adrienne Victoria Law on November 16, 1965. Later, in 1973, Jack joined the

faculty of Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO, in applied research

and teaching. Jack modified his career to become an educational advisor in

international agriculture development in Yemen and Egypt. Under USAID

projects, Jack advised the Ministries of Agriculture, of those countries,

regarding further education and training of their scientific personnel. Jack

retired from his professional career in 1994, and he and June took up

residence in Wenatchee WA.

Jack is survived by his wife, June Law of East Wenatchee, WA; son, Cameron Law

of Grand Junction, CO; daughter, Adrienne Cook of Bothell, WA; sister, Anne

Smith of Vancouver, B.C.; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He will

be sorely missed by his family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at

Eastmont Baptist Church, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are by Telford’s

Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.