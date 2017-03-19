Inez Fay (Laymance) Wall

August 15, 1918 - March 14, 2017

Rosalia, WA

(formerly of Mansfield, WA)

Inez Fay (Laymance) Wall, 98, a resident of Rosalia, WA, for five years and a

former resident of Mansfield, WA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on

Tuesday, March 14, 2017. She was born to Walter and Ida Laymance on Thursday,

August 15, 1918, in Mansfield. Inez grew up in Mansfield and attended

Mansfield High School. She met and married Eddie Dee Wall in 1936. They took

over the family farm and she worked alongside him, driving the wheat truck

until 1983.

Mrs. Wall belonged to the Sunshine Club and the Rebekah’s. She was a member of

Mansfield United Protestant Church for many decades. She served as the Church

Treasurer for over 30 years.

Inez is survived by her daughter, Loretta Babb of Rosalia, WA; daughter-in-

law, Lynne Wall of Mansfield, WA; five grandchildren: Lila Taylor, Mark

Cavadini, Rhett Wall, Jr. and wife, Deanna, Nathan Wall, and Bric Cody Wall

and wife, Bridgett;14 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren;

and one brother, Paul Laymance and wife, Karen. She was preceded in death by

her husband of 61 years, Eddie Dee Wall; her parents, Walter Laymance and Ida

(Lowe) Laymance; her step-mother, Florence Laymance; two brothers, Glenn

Laymance and Chester Wayne Laymance; and two sons, Robert Owen Wall and Rhett

Jerome Wall.

Among many things, Inez will be remembered for her love of pinochle, cribbage,

and canasta.

Mrs. Wall’s family would like to thank her caregivers, Kindred Hospice of

Whitman County and Dr. Gary Candelaria for their excellent care.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017,

at Mansfield United Protestant Church, 130 2nd Ave., Mansfield, WA, in honor

of Inez Wall. A reception will follow. She will be interred at the Mansfield

Cemetery when the weather permits. Should friends desire, memorial

contributions may be made to the Mansfield Ambulance/Volunteer Fire

Department, P.O. Box 255, Mansfield, WA, 98830. Please express your thoughts

and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangementsare

by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, and Waterville Funeral

Home, Waterville, WA.