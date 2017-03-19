Inez Fay (Laymance) Wall
Inez Fay (Laymance) Wall
August 15, 1918 - March 14, 2017
Rosalia, WA
(formerly of Mansfield, WA)
Inez Fay (Laymance) Wall, 98, a resident of Rosalia, WA, for five years and a
former resident of Mansfield, WA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on
Tuesday, March 14, 2017. She was born to Walter and Ida Laymance on Thursday,
August 15, 1918, in Mansfield. Inez grew up in Mansfield and attended
Mansfield High School. She met and married Eddie Dee Wall in 1936. They took
over the family farm and she worked alongside him, driving the wheat truck
until 1983.
Mrs. Wall belonged to the Sunshine Club and the Rebekah’s. She was a member of
Mansfield United Protestant Church for many decades. She served as the Church
Treasurer for over 30 years.
Inez is survived by her daughter, Loretta Babb of Rosalia, WA; daughter-in-
law, Lynne Wall of Mansfield, WA; five grandchildren: Lila Taylor, Mark
Cavadini, Rhett Wall, Jr. and wife, Deanna, Nathan Wall, and Bric Cody Wall
and wife, Bridgett;14 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren;
and one brother, Paul Laymance and wife, Karen. She was preceded in death by
her husband of 61 years, Eddie Dee Wall; her parents, Walter Laymance and Ida
(Lowe) Laymance; her step-mother, Florence Laymance; two brothers, Glenn
Laymance and Chester Wayne Laymance; and two sons, Robert Owen Wall and Rhett
Jerome Wall.
Among many things, Inez will be remembered for her love of pinochle, cribbage,
and canasta.
Mrs. Wall’s family would like to thank her caregivers, Kindred Hospice of
Whitman County and Dr. Gary Candelaria for their excellent care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017,
at Mansfield United Protestant Church, 130 2nd Ave., Mansfield, WA, in honor
of Inez Wall. A reception will follow. She will be interred at the Mansfield
Cemetery when the weather permits. Should friends desire, memorial
contributions may be made to the Mansfield Ambulance/Volunteer Fire
Department, P.O. Box 255, Mansfield, WA, 98830. Please express your thoughts
and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangementsare
by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, and Waterville Funeral
Home, Waterville, WA.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy