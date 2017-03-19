John A. McLeod

May 3, 1920 - January 7, 2017

John A. McLeod, 96, of Chelan, WA, died January 7, 2017, at Sunrise Hospital

Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. He was born May 3, 1920, in Britannic Beach,

British Columbia, the son of Jack McLeod and Beulah (Pascoe). He graduated

from Manson High School in 1938, where he met the love of his life, Alta

Overbay, and they were married April 13, 1940. World War II sent John into the

Army. After the war, John and Alta bought the Chelan Department Store from

John’s parents. They managed the store for 45 years, retiring in 1990. John

and Alta were married 57 years, before she passed in 1997. John had been a

member of the vestry at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and a former Senior

Warden. He was one of the first three commissioners in forming the Lake Chelan

Hospital District. He belonged to the Lake Chelan Lions Club, was president of

the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, commodore of the Apple Cup Hydro

Association, and a member of VFW. John enjoyed his two daughters, Wendy and

Bonnie.

Survivors include his two daughters, Wendy Lou McLeod (Lee) of Bellingham, WA,

and Las Vegas, NV, and Bonnie Morton (Ellis) of Bridgeport, WA; three

grandchildren: Wendy Kay Zornes (Jeff) of Monroe, WA, CJ McLeod (Dorcus) of

Oak View, CA, and Carl H. McLeod (Althea) of Oak Harbor, WA; two step-

granddaughters: Teresa Archachan, and Vicki Morton of Spokane, WA. eight

great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by

his wife, parents, and one brother.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Chelan, WA.