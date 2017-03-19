The Wenatchee World

Joyce Buntzler

Website Staff
Photo provided

Joyce Buntzler

Wenatchee, WA

Joyce Buntzler, 80, peacefully passed away on January 7, 2017. She was born in
Fresno, CA, on December 3, 1936, to Earl and Ruth Harris. Joyce grew up and
attended school through college in Fresno, CA, where she was President of
Delta Gama Sorority and graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Education.
Joyce was married for 58 years to Paul Buntzler. Soon after they were married,
they moved to Mexico City for five years, where she learned to speak fluent
Spanish. She moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1964, where her husband, Paul, became
the Volkswagon dealer.

Joyce was an avid bridge player and well known for her cunning play and
winning ways. She loved the outdoors and was a two time Wenatchee Golf and
Country Club Women’s 18-hole champion. She was a downhill skier and later
changed over to cross-country skiing. Joyce loved spending time with her
family up at Lake Chelan during the summer months. In her earlier years, she
was a lifeguard. Joyce was a long-time substitute teacher for both Wenatchee
and Eastmont School Districts. She was a long-time Wenatchee Valley Humane
Society volunteer.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Paul Buntzler of Wenatchee, WA; daughter,
Jody Buntzler of Kirkland, WA; son, Jeff Buntzler of Leavenworth, WA;
grandson, Zach Buntzler of Wenatchee, WA; and granddaughter, Danielle Buntzler
of San Diego, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ruth
Harris; and her brother, Bill Harris.

A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers,
memorials may be made to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. Arrangements are
by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.

