Marie V. Graham

Ellensburg, WA

(Formerly of Wenatchee, WA)

Marie V. Graham, 98, a 35-year resident of Wenatchee, WA, and 12-year resident

of Ellensburg, WA, passed away on March 6, 2017. She was born in Butte, MT, on

March 13, 1918, where she received her early education. Marie met the love of

her life, Lloyd Graham, whom she married on December 29, 1939, in Dillon, MT.

Marie was a 50-year member of Astral Chapter #75 Order of the Eastern Star;

Wenatchee Court # 11 Order of Amaranth, and Emmanuel Shrine #19 White Shrine

of Jerusalem, all of Wenatchee. If she was not with her Masonic family at some

function, you could always find her in her garden.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years; her parents; two

sisters; and one brother. Survivors include a son, Edward Graham (Alice) of

Alvin, TX; a daughter, Nancy Bakeman of Ellensburg, WA; three grandchildren:

Jessica Bailey, Cory Bakeman, Jason Bakeman; and three great-grandchildren.

A Masonic Graveside Service will be held at a later date at the Wenatchee City

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartlinks Hospice

& Palliative Care, 3920 Outlook Rd., Sunnyside, WA, 98944, or to a charity

of your choice in Marie’s name.