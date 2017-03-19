No headline

No to Alaska carnage

I was deeply frustrated when the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.J. Res. 69, which will allow in Alaska’s wildlife refuges the shooting of hibernating bears with their cubs, killing wolf pups and their mothers in their dens; using airplanes to scout, land, and shoot grizzly bears; and baiting and trapping black and grizzly bears with steel-jawed leg-hold traps and neck wire snares.

These are not legitimate wildlife control practices. They’re barbaric, plain and simple. There’s…