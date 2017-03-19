No headline

No to Alaska carnage
I was deeply frustrated when the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.J. Res. 69, which will allow in Alaska’s wildlife refuges the shooting of hibernating bears with their cubs, killing wolf pups and their mothers in their dens; using airplanes to scout, land, and shoot grizzly bears; and baiting and trapping black and grizzly bears with steel-jawed leg-hold traps and neck wire snares.
These are not legitimate wildlife control practices. They’re barbaric, plain and simple. There’s…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.