Parks, a birthday

Today we mark the 104th anniversary of the Washington state parks system. To celebrate, we receive free admission to our favorite spots. No Discover Pass required.
Take this opportunity to ponder what a huge public asset our park system is, and how parks bring untold benefits to this community and wherever they may be. And we remember, too, that in lean budget times they will suffer from neglect. They should not.
This is the opinion of The Wenatchee World and…
