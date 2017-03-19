Spiro “Speedo” Koulouris

East Wenatchee, WA

Spiro “Speedo” Koulouris, age 82, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away March 15,

2017. Spiro was born in Wenatchee, WA. His family moved to East Wenatchee,

when he was a very young boy and remained a lifelong resident. He graduated

from Wenatchee High School in 1952. After high school, Spiro proudly served in

the Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1956. Upon his

return, Spiro was employed by Cascade Natural Gas, where he worked for fifteen

years.

He married the former Susan Heyer in 1967, and they were married for fifteen

years. After retiring from Cascade Natural Gas, Spiro had a burial vault

business, which he later sold. He then started Apple City Fence Company, which

he had until he suffered a stroke in 2012. But he always considered himself a

farmer, first and foremost.

Spiro was known for his generous donations and involvement with various groups

in the Wenatchee Valley. He was happiest when he was outside in his orchard,

on his tractor, working in his shop, having coffee with friends or watching

WWE wrestling.

He is survived by his sister, Pota Johnson; three daughters: Kristina Morris,

Madeline McCarver and Amy Koulouris; four grandchildren: Brian Morris, son of

Kristina Morris, Raven and August Koulouris, son and daughter of Amy

Koulouris, and Athena McCarver, daughter of Madeline McCarver.

A Funeral Service will be held at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, 711 Grant

Road, East Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, March 24, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., with Rev.

Fr. Michael Shanbour officiating. Concluding services and interment will

follow at the Wenatchee City Cemetery. Viewing will be held Thursday, March

23, 2017, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations

to be sent to the Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church building fund.

Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.