Washington hires Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins for men’s basketball job

The Huskies have found a men’s basketball coach and hired Mike Hopkins, who had been an assistant the past 21 years at Syracuse.

“I’m extremely excited to welcome Mike and his family to Seattle,” UW athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement released by the school. “His resume and reputation within the basketball community made him stand out to us, but ultimately it was his vision for Washington, his passion for teaching and developing student-athletes and his close alignment…