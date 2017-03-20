Amidst March Madness, WSU women’s basketball quietly notched first postseason win in program history

The Washington State women’s basketball program has struggled for most of its existence, entering this season with a 498-733 program record, for a .404 winning percentage in its fifth decade of play.

The Cougars have fielded a team since the pre-Title IX era, with the inaugural women’s basketball squad finishing 11-1 overall under coach Dorothea Coleman in the 1970-71 season.

But in the years since, the Cougars haven’t had a lot of success. WSU has only been in the NCAA…