The Wenatchee World

Weather:

43°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi46° Slight Chance Light Rain

Tonight

Lo36° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi47° Rain Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo37° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi54° Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi53° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo36° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi49° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo38° Slight Chance Showers

Amidst March Madness, WSU women’s basketball quietly notched first postseason win in program history

by By Stephanie LohThe Seattle Times
Send to Kindle
Print This

The Washington State women’s basketball program has struggled for most of its existence, entering this season with a 498-733 program record, for a .404 winning percentage in its fifth decade of play.

The Cougars have fielded a team since the pre-Title IX era, with the inaugural women’s basketball squad finishing 11-1 overall under coach Dorothea Coleman in the 1970-71 season.

But in the years since, the Cougars haven’t had a lot of success. WSU has only been in the NCAA…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 