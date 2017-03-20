The Wenatchee World

Related content

Animal House opens doors to hands-on learning

by Nevonne McDaniels
Education
WENATCHEE — Ross, the baby goat, was a charmer. Cute, cuddly and bottle-fed.

Bronco, the lamb, had the sympathy of the crowd, with his leg in a cast from an overnight injury.

And Magic, the miniature horse, prompted plenty of queries from Newbery Elementary School first-graders visiting Animal House, the Wenatchee High School’s vet science class petting zoo event Friday morning.

For first-year WHS teacher Hannah Symonds, worries about the weather and logistics gave way to kudos for her students.

