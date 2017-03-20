The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

Forecast

Today

Hi49° Increasing Clouds

Tonight

Lo36° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi47° Rain Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo37° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi54° Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi53° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo36° Chance Rain

Friday

Hi49° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo38° Slight Chance Showers

Arizona comes back to beat Saint Mary’s

by Reuters
College Sports
SALT LAKE CITY — Freshman center Lauri Markkanen scored 16 points and collected 10 rebounds to help Arizona rally after halftime.

Allonzo Trier added 14 points -- all in the second half -- for the Wildcats (32-4), who will play No. 11 seed Xavier in the Sweet 16. Arizona coach Sean Miller coached the Musketeers from 2004 to 2009 before taking over in Tucson.

Jock Landale finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds and Calvin Hermanson added 14 points for the…

