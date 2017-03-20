Arizona comes back to beat Saint Mary’s

SALT LAKE CITY — Freshman center Lauri Markkanen scored 16 points and collected 10 rebounds to help Arizona rally after halftime.
Allonzo Trier added 14 points -- all in the second half -- for the Wildcats (32-4), who will play No. 11 seed Xavier in the Sweet 16. Arizona coach Sean Miller coached the Musketeers from 2004 to 2009 before taking over in Tucson.
Jock Landale finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds and Calvin Hermanson added 14 points for the…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.