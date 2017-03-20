Baby bed giveaway aims to prevent infant deaths in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio — Simple cardboard baby beds helped Finland make a dramatic improvement in its infant mortality rate.

Now health professionals hope the cardboard beds will do the same for Ohio. The beds, called Baby Boxes, are available free to all new and expectant parents in the state as part of an educational effort to keep babies healthy.

The Baby Box Co., an online retailer, is supplying the Baby Boxes to a number of Ohio hospitals, health departments and other…