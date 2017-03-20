Battle inside could determine winner between UW women and Oklahoma

Any time Kelsey Plum is on the court, the nation’s leading scorer and NCAA all-time points leader usually plays a major role in determining the game’s outcome.

However, when No. 3 seed Washington hosts No. 6 Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAA tournament 6 p.m. Monday, the matchup inside between the Huskies’ Chantel Osahor and the Sooners’ Vionise Pierre-Louis will likely decide which team advances.

The game at Alaska Airlines Arena will be televised on ESPN2.

“Chantel is…