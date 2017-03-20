Body found in Okanogan River

MALOTT — Two kayakers discovered the body of a man in the Okanogan River on Thursday afternoon.
Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers said there were no obvious signs of foul play.
He said the body was about four and a half miles south of Malott. It appeared to have been in the river for months, he said.
The sheriff’s office recovered the body and an autopsy is expected to be completed this week. That could help determine the man’s identity,…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.