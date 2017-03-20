Body found in Okanogan River

MALOTT — Two kayakers discovered the body of a man in the Okanogan River on Thursday afternoon.

Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

He said the body was about four and a half miles south of Malott. It appeared to have been in the river for months, he said.

The sheriff’s office recovered the body and an autopsy is expected to be completed this week. That could help determine the man’s identity,…