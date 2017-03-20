Butler gets another Sweet 16

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Kelan Martin scored 19 points and Andrew Chrabascz added 15 as Butler won a second-round game at Bradley Center and advanced to the Sweet 16.
After shooting 49 percent in their opening game against Winthrop on Thursday, the Bulldogs stayed hot against the Blue Raiders. Butler connected on 51.1 percent, including 8 of 15 from beyond the arc.
Butler (25-8) will face either top seed North Carolina or No. 8 Arkansas in the South Regional semifinal Friday in…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.