Butler gets another Sweet 16

by Reuters
College Sports
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Kelan Martin scored 19 points and Andrew Chrabascz added 15 as Butler won a second-round game at Bradley Center and advanced to the Sweet 16.

After shooting 49 percent in their opening game against Winthrop on Thursday, the Bulldogs stayed hot against the Blue Raiders. Butler connected on 51.1 percent, including 8 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Butler (25-8) will face either top seed North Carolina or No. 8 Arkansas in the South Regional semifinal Friday in…

