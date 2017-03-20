Celebration, victory, and more celebration for Sounders at CenturyLink

Sounders forward Jordan Morris was already frustrated by his latest round of misses Sunday when he suddenly had his own father chirping at him.

It seems his dad, Michael, who happens to be the team doctor, didn’t want his son playing in the second half after he tweaked a prior ankle injury. But Morris was having none of it, forcefully pleading his way back out there long enough to score the go-ahead goal in a 3-1 win over the New…