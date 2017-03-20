The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi49° Increasing Clouds

Tonight

Lo36° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi47° Rain Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo37° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi54° Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi53° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo36° Chance Rain

Friday

Hi49° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo38° Slight Chance Showers

Celebration, victory, and more celebration for Sounders at CenturyLink

by By Geoff BakerThe Seattle Times
Send to Kindle
Print This

Sounders forward Jordan Morris was already frustrated by his latest round of misses Sunday when he suddenly had his own father chirping at him.

It seems his dad, Michael, who happens to be the team doctor, didn’t want his son playing in the second half after he tweaked a prior ankle injury. But Morris was having none of it, forcefully pleading his way back out there long enough to score the go-ahead goal in a 3-1 win over the New…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 