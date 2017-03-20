Dear Abby | Dispatcher pleads for help

Dear Abby: I’m a 911 dispatcher and I am shocked by the abuse of the 911 system. We are here to help in times of emergency, but our lines are continuously tied up by people who don’t have one. PLEASE help by passing along this plea to your readers:

1. Please don’t call to ask for phone numbers; we are not Information.

2. If you are on a speakerphone or shouting, WE CAN’T HEAR YOU CLEARLY! We know you are…