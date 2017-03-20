Eastmont puts two threats to rest

EAST WENATCHEE — Officials at Easmont High School addressed on Monday two potential threats — one to students, one to computers — that led to police involvement. No one was injured.

The first threat of a student with a gun at Easmont High School was quickly investigated and dismissed.

“We call law enforcement immediately when we get a threat of a gun,” Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen said. “They show up and that always generates excitement.”

Three hours later, a second…