The Wenatchee World

Weather:

44°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi46° Slight Chance Light Rain

Tonight

Lo36° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi46° Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo37° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi54° Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo36° Mostly Clear

Thursday

Hi52° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo36° Rain Likely

Friday

Hi52° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo36° Slight Chance Showers

Eastmont puts two threats to rest

by Nevonne McDaniels
Send to Kindle
Print This

EAST WENATCHEE — Officials at Easmont High School addressed on Monday two potential threats — one to students, one to computers — that led to police involvement. No one was injured.   

The first threat of a student with a gun at Easmont High School was quickly investigated and dismissed.

“We call law enforcement immediately when we get a threat of a gun,” Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen said. “They show up and that always generates excitement.”

Three hours later, a second…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 