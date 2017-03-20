Free agent tracker for the Seattle Seahawks

Here is an updated look at all of the Seahawks’ moves since the free agent signing period began March 9.
FREE AGENTS SIGNED BY SEATTLE
RB Eddie Lacy — The four-year vet of the Packers signed a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million.
OL Luke Joeckel — The Seahwks signed Joeckel to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.