Free agent tracker for the Seattle Seahawks

Here is an updated look at all of the Seahawks’ moves since the free agent signing period began March 9.

FREE AGENTS SIGNED BY SEATTLE

RB Eddie Lacy — The four-year vet of the Packers signed a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million.

OL Luke Joeckel — The Seahwks signed Joeckel to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.…