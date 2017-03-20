Fuel-tank scrape downtown causes diesel spill

WENATCHEE — Quick work by a truck driver and emergency responders Monday afternoon prevented a spill downtown of about 20 gallons of diesel from becoming worse.

Matt Klym, driver for Hicks Transportation of Albany, Oregon, was pulling his Peterbilt 18-wheeler out of the parking lot of cold-storage facility, Lineage Logistics, when one of the rig’s fuel tanks scraped a bump in the pavement and lost the tank’s drain plug.

“I heard it drag and I’m like, ‘Oh, no,’” Klym said…