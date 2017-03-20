Gonzaga women lose in first round of NCAAs

SEATTLE — Vionise Pierre-Louis and Peyton Little scored in double digits to lead sixth-seeded Oklahoma to a 75-62 win over Gonzaga in a first-round NCAA women’s tournament game Saturday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Eleventh-seeded Gonzaga (26-7) trailed by double digits for most of the game, but cut the OU lead to five midway through the fourth quarter. However, the Sooners held on to advance to a second-round game against Montana State or host Washington.

Laura Stockton led Gonzaga with 14…