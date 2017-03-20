The Wenatchee World

Related content

Homeland Security document names Chelan County among ‘non-cooperative’ jail agencies

by Jefferson Robbins
Public Safety
WENATCHEE — A new weekly federal report mandated by President Donald Trump lists the Chelan County Regional Justice Center among 47 state and local jails that refuse to voluntarily hold inmates on suspicion of being in the country illegally.

The first "Declined Detainer Outcome Report" was released Monday by the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement division. The report makes note of Chelan County's refusal not to hold a suspect solely on an ICE detainers — which federal…

