The Wenatchee World

Weather:

40°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi49° Cloudy

Tonight

Lo36° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi47° Rain Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo37° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi54° Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi53° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo36° Chance Rain

Friday

Hi49° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo38° Slight Chance Showers

Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins

by By Matt CalkinsThe Seattle Times
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

OK, Jennifer Cohen, this one is on you.

Four days had passed since Lorenzo Romar was ousted as head coach of the Washington men’s basketball team, a post he held for 15 years. Four days had passed since Cohen, the first-year athletic director, made a move that likely cost the Huskies the nation’s No. 1 recruit in Michael Porter Jr.

The decision divided the public, with myriad UW fans fuming over a firing that discarded the best recruiting class in…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 