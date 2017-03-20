January jobless rate falls with rise in tourism, health care workers

WENATCHEE — Tourism and health care combined in January to produce 1,000 new jobs, year over year, in Chelan and Douglas counties and help launch 2017 with a wallop to unemployment.

January’s jobless rate in the two-county area hit 8 percent, a 0.5 percent decline from 8.5 percent in January 2016. The decrease was fed by a swelling civilian labor force and a shrinking number of unemployed.

“This is an encouraging economic sign for the first month of 2017,” said state Regional…