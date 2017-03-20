The Wenatchee World

Lavin emerges as candidate for Washington men’s job

by Reuters
College Sports
SEATTLE — On Saturday, a source with knowledge of the UW coaching search said Steve Lavin has emerged as a candidate.

Lavin was an assistant with Romar at UCLA before being elevated to Bruins head coach in 1996. He compiled a 145-78 (.650) record with the Bruins during a seven-year tenure that included six trips to the NCAA tournament, five Sweet 16 appearances and a run to the Elite Eight in 1997. He was fired after a 10-19 season — his…

