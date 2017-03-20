Lavin emerges as candidate for Washington men’s job

SEATTLE — On Saturday, a source with knowledge of the UW coaching search said Steve Lavin has emerged as a candidate.
Lavin was an assistant with Romar at UCLA before being elevated to Bruins head coach in 1996. He compiled a 145-78 (.650) record with the Bruins during a seven-year tenure that included six trips to the NCAA tournament, five Sweet 16 appearances and a run to the Elite Eight in 1997. He was fired after a 10-19 season — his…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.