Leavenworth woman pleads not guilty in cold-case murder

by Pete O'Cain
Public Safety
WENATCHEE — Dawn M. Soles, 57, of Leavenworth pleaded not guilty Monday morning to first-degree murder in the death of Stephen E. Smith.

Soles and Bernard E. Swaim, 60, of Sultan are accused in Chelan County Superior Court of murder in the 1982 death of Smith, of Cashmere.

Soles and Smith were ex-husband and wife and had a child together, Crystal, who was in the custody of Smith. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office detectives believe Soles and Swaim, her husband at…

