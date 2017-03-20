Man killed at Paris airport planned to ‘die for Allah’

PARIS — A man shot dead by French soldiers at Paris Orly airport on Saturday shouted he was there to “die for Allah” and tried to seize a soldier’s assault rifle, apparently intending to open fire on passengers, a prosecutor said.

The latest in a series of attacks in France forced the evacuation of France’s second-busiest airport and thrust security back to the forefront of France’s presidential election campaign.

The attacker, named as Ziyed Ben Belgacem, arrived at Orly airport…