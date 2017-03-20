The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi49° Increasing Clouds

Tonight

Lo36° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi47° Rain Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo37° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi54° Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi53° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo36° Chance Rain

Friday

Hi49° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo38° Slight Chance Showers

Man killed at Paris airport planned to ‘die for Allah’

Reuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

PARIS — A man shot dead by French soldiers at Paris Orly airport on Saturday shouted he was there to “die for Allah” and tried to seize a soldier’s assault rifle, apparently intending to open fire on passengers, a prosecutor said.

The latest in a series of attacks in France forced the evacuation of France’s second-busiest airport and thrust security back to the forefront of France’s presidential election campaign.

The attacker, named as Ziyed Ben Belgacem, arrived at Orly airport…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 