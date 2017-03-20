Mountaineers best Irish, earn meeting with Zags

BUFFALO, N.Y. — No. 4 West Virginia dictated tempo with its full-court pressure defense and was efficient at the offensive end in defeating fifth-seeded Notre Dame in a second-round game at KeyBank Center.

West Virginia (28-8) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the seventh time in 11 years and will face No. 1 seed Gonzaga at the West regional in San Jose, Calif.

Jevon Carter led the Mountaineers with 24 points, matching a season high. Daxter Miles Jr. (18 points), Tarik…