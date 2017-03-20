The Wenatchee World

NCW Health | Feedback, the good and the bad

by K.C. Mehaffey
NCW — It's been a little more than six weeks since I launched this column focusing on healthcare in North Central Washington. So far, I've written mostly about the prospect of repealing the Affordable Care Act, replacing it with the American Health Care Act, and how those actions may impact the region.

And I've gotten a lot more feedback on this column than pretty much anything else I write.

Some readers tell me that Obamacare basically saved their lives, or…

