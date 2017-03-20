The Wenatchee World

Officers seek dogs after bite on bridge

Website Staff
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Animal Care and Control officers sought information Monday on two dog owners and their dogs, one of which allegedly bit a passing pedestrian.

A woman was bitten by a Doberman-type dog around 4:30 p.m. Sunday as she and her daughter headed east on bikes along the Pedestrian Pipeline Bridge, according to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. The bite was not serious.

The Doberman-type dog was one of a pair being walked on leashes by two men…

