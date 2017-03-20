The Wenatchee World

Ostomy bags don’t stop this model

by By Andrea K. McDanielsThe Baltimore Sun
BALTIMORE — Jearlean Taylor wowed the owner of the modeling agency and school with her fierce walk, long legs and cover girl face.

But underneath what looked like a flawless model body, Taylor carried a secret she feared would topple a promising career before it began.

The Baltimore woman is one of 750,000 Americans living with an ostomy, a surgical opening that allows people to release urine and waste from their bodies into small pouches. Living with an ostomy can…

Advertisements

 