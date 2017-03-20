Prep baseball preview: Swinging for the fences | NCW teams ready for another season on the diamond
A long winter has slowed the start of the baseball season considerably, but that has done little to dampen the optimism around the diamonds of North Central Washington, even if most teams haven’t been able to actually get out on those diamonds often. And — despite many groups being forced to spend the first few weeks of their seasons inside — there’s good reason for that optimism.
In the Columbia Basin Big Nine, Wenatchee and Eastmont are both young after…