Quincy tagged to test ‘grow-your-own’ bilingual teacher program

QUINCY — The Quincy School District could be instrumental in putting a dent in the bilingual teacher shortage if a proposal working its way through the Legislature is approved.

Senate Bill 5712 would create a “grow-your-own-teacher” program that helps recruit, train and mentor bilingual high school students to become teachers and professional counselors.

Those newly minted educators would work for five years at their K-12 alma maters (or at nearby school districts) in return for having their college loans forgiven.…