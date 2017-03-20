The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi49° Increasing Clouds

Tonight

Lo36° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi47° Rain Likely

Tuesday Night

Lo37° Chance Showers

Wednesday

Hi54° Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo35° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi53° Mostly Sunny

Thursday Night

Lo36° Chance Rain

Friday

Hi49° Rain Likely

Friday Night

Lo38° Slight Chance Showers

Rock’n’roll pioneer Chuck Berry dead at 90

Reuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

Chuck Berry, who duck-walked his way into the pantheon of rock’n’roll as one of its most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound and heartbeat, died on Saturday at his Missouri home. He was 90.

Police in St. Charles County, outside St. Louis, said emergency responders called to Berry’s home found the performer unconscious and administered life-saving assistance to no avail. He was pronounced dead at 1:26 p.m. local time, police said.

Although Elvis…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 