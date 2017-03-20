The Wenatchee World

Schools lose $1.2 million in federal forest revenue

by Nevonne McDaniels
OLYMPIA — School districts in Chelan and Okanogan counties will receive about $1.2 million less in federal forest dollars this year compared to last if the now-expired Secure Rural Schools Act is not reauthorized by Congress.

The funds are meant to offset taxes that aren’t paid to school districts from the federal forest land within a school district’s boundary.

The Act expired in 2015, but received a two-year extension.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said it is possible…

