Search continues for source of ‘mystery sheen’

WENATCHEE — State Department of Ecology officials have corralled most of a mystery fuel spill reported Friday on the west side of the Columbia River, but still don’t know what’s causing it.

A crew with sonar equipment was expected to arrive in Wenatchee today and get to work tomorrow to try to detect the source of the spill, Ecology spokeswoman Sandy Howard said Monday.

The spill has caused a sheen along the river’s surface near the shoreline between Thurston and…